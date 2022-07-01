Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review: Did R Madhavan-Starrer Pass The Litmus Test?

R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to arrive in theatres today (July 1, 2022), and we are here with its Twitter review. Some early moviegoers caught the film's special screening and shared their take on it. The film, which also marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, who was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

He was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998. Madhavan plays the role of Nambi in the film.

While the trailer of the film received positive response from netizens, let's see if the film managed to woo the audience as well...

Thyview @Thyveiw: #Rocketry Movie Review: ⭐⭐ ¾. If you see this as a movie it disappoints you. If you see it has a good effort to bring a story like this they you may like it.👏 Slow first half & quite dramatic second half.@Suriya_offl cameo is Good.

Monika Rawal @monikarawal: #RocketryTheNambiEffect is one of the finest biopics made in the recent times. It gets as authentic as a story can possibly be. @ActorMadhavan is phenomenal as an actor, writer & director. And the icing on the cake is #ShahRukhKhan anchoring the story. Loved it.

Rahul Singh (master rinku) @rahulsinghrinku: #RocketryTheNambiEffect Inspiring biopic. Hats off to @ActorMadhavan for taking 3 yrs to make this masterpiece 👏👏👏 @SimranbaggaOffc is terrific @agscinemas @PharsFilm salute to Nambi Narayanan sir ❤🙏.

Aakash Shukla @JournoAakash: #Rocketry One Word Review: Masterpiece ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2. @ActorMadhavan has given more than 100% to the character. Brilliant performance. Kudos to the team. Must watch movie.

Kumar Swayam @SwayamD71945083: #Rocketry Review POSITIVES: 1. #RMadhavan as a writer, director & actor 2. Casting 3. Screenplay & Story 4. Cinematography 5. Production Values 6. #Suriya Cameo NEGATIVES: None. Just Watch It Guys 😇.

Going by the early reviews, it's pretty clear that Madhavan's film has hit the right chord with the audience, as they have all the good things to say about it.

(Social media posts are unedited.)