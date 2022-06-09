Taking The International Highway, Rohil Bhatia All Set To Be On Screen With Kaya Palat

Widening the realm of creative presence and accelerating avenues of acting, poet and musician Rohil Bhatia is all set to be seen in the upcoming independent film Kaya Palat. The movie was showcased in the recently concluded and worldwide prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is set in the backdrop of Jammu and follows the true story of rival mafias in the state side. It follows the stories of characters played by Rohil Bhatia, Helly Shah, Rahat Kazmi, Swaroopa Ghosh, Mir Sarwar, and Tariq Khan. Playing a cop in the politically charges and volatile state of Jammu and Kahsmir, Bhatia's character is shown in the grey adding layers to film and story. His character portrayal juxtaposes the versatile range of human thoughts, emotions, and actions all clubbed under the authority of his job profile.

Elaborating on the international opportunity, Rohil Bhatia welcomed the chance and said, "This project is extremely close to my heart. The story line, the production, and just the whole team's vision has worked in the favour of us reaching Cannes. Comes as a greater learning experience and creative collaboration than I could have imagined." Commenting on his role in the production Bhatia continued, "The character I play is not a black and white portrayal rather a key part in the story who is always in shades. The writers have done an amazing job at creating this vision and I am thrilled that I got the opportunity to play this role."

The journey to Kaya Palat was started by Rohil Bhatia with penning down poetries and eventually venturing full time into his first love, music. The young musician has released singles on major platforms in the past and continues to garner fresh fans with his upward way. He garnered plethora of praises for his composition "Jhelum" which he composed in recorded under two hours for his previous project with Hina Khan and Rahat Azmi.

The movie has been written by Rahat Kazmia alongside director by Shoaib Niskash Shah ("Antenna") and produced by Tera Entertainment, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, and Tariq Khan Films, in association with Zeba Sajid Films and Alphaa Productions. The nature and venue for the final release is yet to be decided.