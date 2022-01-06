Rohit Roy Shares An Update On Prem Chopra's Health Post COVID-19 Diagnosis

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma were admitted to the hospital on Monday (January 3) after they tested positive for COVID-19. The couple was discharged on Wednesday (January 5). In an interaction with a leading tabloid, actor Rohit Roy shared an update on their health.

He told Hindustan Times that the hospitalisation was a precautionary measure after Chopra and his wife contracted COVID-19. He was quoted as saying, "He is absolutely fine. He is responding well to medicines. He and Uma aunty are both are fine. They were taken to the hospital to administer the medication. They will recover at home. There is no need for paranoia."

Prem Chopra And Wife Discharged From Hospital

Rohit told the news portal that they both are fine and are responding well to the medicines. He further assured fans that the senior actor and his wife will recover at home and there is no need for paranoia.

"He is absolutely fine. He is responding well to medicines. He and Uma aunty are both are fine. They were taken to the hospital to administer the medication. They will recover at home. There is no need for paranoia," Roy told the daily.

Rohit further said that his family is being very cautious, especially since his 75-year-old mother is living with them.

Ronit Roy Reveals His Security Company Lost High Profile Clients From Bollywood During The Pandemic

The Shootout At Lokhandwala actor said, "We have to be cautious every day. Not just our family, we must be cautious about everyone around us. But we are not paranoid. I refuse to be paranoid about it. We need to just follow the guidelines and the social distancing norms and wear masks. We can really fight it out this way."

Rohit further shared that he is trying to educate himself about the new variant of the virus so that he can inform others around him.

"People think Covid is over, and we are all vaccinated. But from what we are seeing, vaccination has got nothing to do with whether a person will contract Covid or not. I have been in touch with a doctor in the US. He tells me that this is another variant of the virus and it is much softer and a non fatal variant of the Delta variant. That is one we should have been worried about. But we dealt with it very well. Omicron is going to spread very fast but it is not fatal," the actor said.

For the unversed, Rohit is related to Prem Chopra as his brother-in-law, actor Sharman Joshi is married to the veteran actor's daughter, Prerana.