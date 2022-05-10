Rohit Shetty Announces Release Date Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Cirkus With Brand New Posters

It's
official!
After
Sooryavanshi,
director
Rohit
Shetty's
highly
anticipated
Cirkus
will
be
releasing
in
theatres
on
Christmas
this
year.
The
big-ticket
entertainer
starring
Ranveer
Singh,
Pooja
Hegde,
Jaqueline
Fernandez,
Varun
Sharma
and
a
bevy
of
celebrated
actors
will
hit
the
big
screen
worldwide
on
December
23,
2022.
The
director
took
to
his
social
media
to
announce
the
release
date
of
this
much
awaited
film.
Sharing
the
first
look
poster,
he
wrote,
"It's
time
to
bring
our
audience
back
to
the
cinemas...
ONCE
AGAIN!
Golmaal
released
16
years
ago
and
the
love
you
all
gave
me
made
me
what
i
am
today
'Cirkus'
is
a
christmas
gift
for
you
and
your
family!
Kyunki
iss
'Cirkus'
mein
bohot
sara
Golmaal
hai!!!"
Commenting
on
the
development,
Rohit
Shetty
shared,
"Cirkus
is
a
complete
family
entertainer.
There's
no
better
time
than
the
Christmas
holidays
to
celebrate
the
film
in
cinemas
everywhere."
Presented
by
Gulshan
Kumar,
Bhushan
Kumar
and
T-Series,
Cirkus
is
produced
and
directed
by
Rohit
Shetty.