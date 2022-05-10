Rohit Shetty Announces Release Date Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Cirkus With Brand New Posters

It's official! After Sooryavanshi, director Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Cirkus will be releasing in theatres on Christmas this year. The big-ticket entertainer starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will hit the big screen worldwide on December 23, 2022.

The director took to his social media to announce the release date of this much awaited film. Sharing the first look poster, he wrote, "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today 'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss 'Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!"

Commenting on the development, Rohit Shetty shared, "Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There's no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in cinemas everywhere."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, Cirkus is produced and directed by Rohit Shetty.