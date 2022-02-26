Ronit Roy On His Shamshera Co-Stars: Ranbir Kapoor Is A Darling, There's Just One Sanjay Dutt

Karan Malhotra's upcoming period action drama Shamshera has caught everyone's attention ever since it was announced. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles, the film is set in pre-independence era and revolves around Daaku tribe and their fight for justice from the British for getting what they deserve back.

While Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of the main protagonist, Sanjay Dutt plays his nemesis. Vaani Kapoor will be seen in the role of a travelling performer from the heartland of India. Meanwhile, Shamshera also stars Ronit Roy in a pivotal role.

Shamshera: Karan Malhotra Reveals It Took Seven Months To Create Background Score Of Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Recently in a chat with Indian Express, Roy was all praise for his co-stars. He called Ranbir a darling and said that it was a pleasure to be with him both on and off sets. Talking about Sanjay Dutt, the actor said that there's no one like him.

The tabloid quoted Ronit as saying, "As for Ranbir, he is a darling. It was a pleasure to be on and off set with him, and interact with him. He has an intelligent mind and he's so calm. He conducts himself with so much respect. He is truly a darling. Dutt saab is Dutt saab, there is just one Sanjay Dutt. I think that says it all." Earlier in an Instagram post, Ronit had called Shamshera his 'biggest till date'.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Vaani Kapoor: I Hope Someday I Get To Work With Allu Arjun And Dhanush

The Boss actor said that his decisions are not influenced by which production house it is. "Working with Dharma and YRF is a different game altogether but that cannot be the rule. I am also working with young producers like Himanshu Sharma and Aman Gill. They may not be big producers yet but they already operate like one," Roy told the news portal. Shamshera is slated to release on July 22.

Meanwhile, Ronit Roy is all set to star in Colors' TV upcoming soap Swaran Ghar alongside Sangeeta Ghosh.