Roshni Patel Vasram To Launch Urban Asian App After Twelve Years; Here's What She Has To Say

Entrepreneur
Roshni
Patel
Vasram
and
the
founder
of
the
popular
news
website,
Urban
Asian
is
all
set
to
launch
an
app
after
her
website
prestigious
twelve
years.
Read
on
to
know
why
she
plans
to
launch
an
application.
Talking
about
what
pushed
her
to
launch
the
Urban
Asian
app,
she
says,
"We
live
in
a
world
now
of
swipe,
like
and
comment
and
short
form
video.
The
way
digital
media
is
changing
is
so
fast
pace
and
we
wanted
to
be
part
of
the
excitement!
Gen
Z
are
using
such
social
media
tools
to
stay
connected
with
brands
so
we
decided
after
12
years
it
was
time
to
launch
a
digital
app
where
readers,
consumers
and
brands
can
connect
with
other
audiences
around
the
globe
about
our
culture
and
much
more!
The
Urban
Asian
App
which
is
due
to
launch
will
be
very
interactive
as
far
as
short
form
videos,
quizzes
and
much
more!
Roshni
Patel
Vasram
who
has
a
masters
in
Integrated
Marketing
Communication
says
wants
to
implement
what
she
has
been
taught
and
apply
it
to
her
own
company.