RRR Hindi Version Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
SS Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus RRR has finally hit the theatres today and guess what? On the very first day of its release, the Hindi version of the movie has been leaked online. Yes, you read it right. RRR full movie in its Hindi dubbed version is available on several notorious sites for free download and we are anything but surprised. Wondering why? Well, it's not the first time when it's happening to any film. Recently, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey met with the same fate. It is to be seen if the box office collection of RRR gets affected in the north belt of India owing to its leak.
Meanwhile, here's what trade analysts and film critics have said about Rajamouli's RRR, which features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.
Himesh Mankad
"#SSRajamouli ROARS again with #RRR - Creates a film that's meant to be enjoyed on biggest possible screen. The film packs a punch with stunning visuals, high octane drama, breath taking action and power packed performances by #JrNTR & #RamCharan. #RRR rides on an extraordinary first half and a decent second. #SSRajamouli makes up for the glitches on screenplay front in second half with some unbelievable visuals in every frame, dramatic moments & action like never before. Its a BIG SCREEN SPECTACLE!"
Taran Adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #RRR: TERRRIFIC. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️ #SSRajamouli gets it right yet again... #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently... #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS."
Rohit Jaiswal
"NACHO SONG on BIG SCREEN will make you DANCE.... Entire theatre is shouting and clapping...... #RRR till interval - BLOCKBUSTERRRRRRRR."
Anmol Jamwal
"Only #SSRajamouli could have the audacity and skill to pull off the interval set piece from #RRR. It's absolutely bonkers how he executed this, goosebumps guaranteed but also a testament to a creator who can make the most absurd concepts look absolutely badass!"
Rahul Verma
"Words are not enough to explain the experience of this extravaganza. #JrNTR and #RamCharan are immortal in the history of TFI for their roles. Rajamouli stamps are clearly visible in all the aspects, a wonder that will make exhibitors laughing all the way to bank. The movie scores by the virtue of technical values and genuine attempt . However I felt there should have been light comedy in parts for jolly atmosphere! Starting was slow , picked up after 12-14mins, delivered finest interval block and then never looked back."
