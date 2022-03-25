RRR Hindi Version Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Himesh Mankad

"#SSRajamouli ROARS again with #RRR - Creates a film that's meant to be enjoyed on biggest possible screen. The film packs a punch with stunning visuals, high octane drama, breath taking action and power packed performances by #JrNTR & #RamCharan. #RRR rides on an extraordinary first half and a decent second. #SSRajamouli makes up for the glitches on screenplay front in second half with some unbelievable visuals in every frame, dramatic moments & action like never before. Its a BIG SCREEN SPECTACLE!"

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #RRR: TERRRIFIC. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️ #SSRajamouli gets it right yet again... #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently... #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS."

Rohit Jaiswal

"NACHO SONG on BIG SCREEN will make you DANCE.... Entire theatre is shouting and clapping...... #RRR till interval - BLOCKBUSTERRRRRRRR."

Anmol Jamwal

"Only #SSRajamouli could have the audacity and skill to pull off the interval set piece from #RRR. It's absolutely bonkers how he executed this, goosebumps guaranteed but also a testament to a creator who can make the most absurd concepts look absolutely badass!"

Rahul Verma

"Words are not enough to explain the experience of this extravaganza. #JrNTR and #RamCharan are immortal in the history of TFI for their roles. Rajamouli stamps are clearly visible in all the aspects, a wonder that will make exhibitors laughing all the way to bank. The movie scores by the virtue of technical values and genuine attempt . However I felt there should have been light comedy in parts for jolly atmosphere! Starting was slow , picked up after 12-14mins, delivered finest interval block and then never looked back."