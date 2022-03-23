RRR: Jr NTR On His Bond With Ram Charan: I Won't Say It Is The Same As On Screen

As SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is a few days away from its mega release, actor Jr NTR opens up about his bond with his co-star Ram Charan and says that their bond is not as same as their chemistry on screen. Wondering why did he say so? Check out his entire statement below...

While speaking to Times Of India, Jr NTR said, "No, I won't say it's the same as on screen, because it's quite better, actually much better off screen. We both carry the same vision I think ,and he speaks less, so he is a keen observer. So if something goes missing out from my side, he tends to complete it which at last leads to our better chemistry on screen."

In the same interview, when the 38-year-old actor was asked to share a few words about his RRR director, he said that it's been great associating with him for the film, which is a multi-starrer. He further said that he has been very lucky to be a part of his film, because he is a kind of director every actor wants to work with.

He went on to add that Rajamouli has got a great talent to put everyone together through his films, which is his speciality.

Speaking about RRR and his character Bheem in the film, Jr NTR said, "It's really a very big film - big set, mass audience, great technicians, larger-than-life action sequences. So as an actor, it's really a very different film for me, and Bheem in itself is a very challenging role. There was always a big responsibility that I should do justice for what I have been put forward."

RRR is all set to hit the theatres on March 25, 2022.