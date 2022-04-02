RRR: Makarand Deshpande Opens Up On His Edited Scene With Junior NTR

While watching SS Rajamouli's latest outing RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, people were in for a surprise when they came across Makarand Deshpande in a tiny role. The veteran actor is a part of a pivotal jungle sequence featuring Jr NTR. However, it turns out Deshpande had another important scene in the film which was snipped off at the editing table.

In his recent interview with ETimes, the actor who played the role of a senior member of the Gond community in RRR, spilled the beans about his 'edited' scene from the film. Apparently, this sequence featured Bheem (Jr NTR) as a newborn and Makarand's character naming him.

Kangana Ranaut Calls RRR 'Ekdum Mast' Film, Says Nationalism Is Her Favourite Subject

On being asked if he was upset about his scene being cut from the film, the actor told the ETimes, "See, I had gone there to be a part of that film even if it was a one shot role. I knew that Rajamouli sir was making another mammoth film after Baahubali and I just wanted to be a part of the film. After Sholay actors must have requested Ramesh Sippy or after Lagaan, they would have requested Ashutosh Gowariker to consider them for a part in their next film. It was like that. And since he had called me, I didn't have any doubt. He is bound to do whatever is good for his film. I don't think he is there to do anything wrong to anyone."

RRR Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad Discusses The Possibility Of A Sequel To Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

Makarand Deshpande also spilled the beans about how he came aboard this project. He said that SS Rajamouli contacted him as he was quite impressed with his role in Satya and Swades.

"One day, I got a phone call from Rajamouli's office. They said that Rajamouli Sir wants to meet you for his new project. They sent me a ticket and I flew down to meet him. I had cut my hair so he was a little surprised. But he was so nice. He wanted me, not just my hairstyle. He said, "We will fix it". Luckily, I had taken one wig with me. And they had a makeup artist there. So we tried a look," the actor said, adding that even Ram Charan dropped by to meet him.

In another interview with News18, Makarand Deshpande revealed that he and Jr NTR bonded over their love for theatre and said that it was a great experience working with him.