RRR: Ram Charan Says He Never Expected The Film To Be 'No 1' Worldwide; Calls It 'Mind-Blowing'

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, released in cinema halls on March 24, 2022. Since then, the period action drama has been in the news for smashing box office records. In fact, in its opening weekend, it was the leading film worldwide surpassing the record of Robert Pattinson's The Batman and Channing Tatum's The Lost City.

Ram Charan in his new interview with Variety, opened up on the stupendous success of RRR and said that he thought it would earn the No 1 tag at the global box office on the opening weekend of its release.

The actor told the portal, "I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No 1 tag I never expected - that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel."

So far, RRR has raked in a global collection of Rs 901.46 Crore in just 10 days, according to trade analysts. The Hindi version of the SS Rajamouli directorial is also having a blockbuster run and has crossed Rs 200-Crore mark.

Besides the grand visuals, breathtaking action sequences and effective story-telling, RRR has also been lauded for Ram Charan's camaraderie with his co-star Jr NTR. Off screen too, the two stars gelled well.

Speaking about it, Ram told the portal, "Working with my buddy Tarak and achieving the scale of success in our best director of India's direction, this is the best any actor or any person in my shoes will ask for. I know there was so-called rivalry between us, but we've been friends even before RRR."

To prep up for his role, Ram had undergone extensive workshops as his character, Alluri Sitarama Raju is well read, a yogi and excels in archery.

The Magadheera actor opened up on the most challenging part of his role and revealed, "All these elements had to be embedded in my character when he begins the film, though everything is not going to be visually seen from the first scene. That was a very challenging part because you had only the scope to emote this much, I could not go all out. And meditation helps his character to withhold a lot of emotions, coming from his childhood to now what he is going through with his friend in the present. All this takes a lot of mental strength."

Set in the pre-independence era, RRR is a fictional take on celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.