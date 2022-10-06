RRR: S.S. Rajamouli's Epic Blockbuster To Compete At Oscars 2023 In 14 Categories

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's ambitious pan-India movie RRR has broken all records at the box-office. The film featured Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and was one of the highest grossers of 2022. RRR received love not only in India, but it has been making the world crazy by receiving praise from international critics, technicians, and audiences as well. Now, the team of RRR and SS Rajamouli have begun their campaign for next year's Oscars.

The makers of RRR have released a fresh "for your consideration" (FYC) poster which requests the Academy to evaluate the movie in 15 key categories. Each year, movie companies circulate these lists and advertisements to attract the Academy's attention and generate excitement around their films. The makers are pushing RRR in 14 major categories.

India's official entry to the Oscars 2023 was a Gujarati movie, Chhello Show (Last Film Show), which left fans disappointed. And now, the makers still have a chance to try their fate at the Oscars in 2023.

RRR team has submitted the film for consideration in several important categories, including: Best Motion Picture; Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn) and Actress (Alia Bhatt). Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu has been submitted for Best Original Song, and MM Keeravani has been suggested by the producers for Best Original Score. In addition to this, RRR is also being considered for other categories like Screenplay, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VF, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling.



The RRR team will independently run a campaign for the honours, and joining the FYC campaign will be their first attempt at a potential Oscar nomination in 2023. Announcing the campaign for Oscars 2023, the makers shared a statement on their social media handles, which read, "We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers."

It further said, "Were grateful to each and every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made the journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide."

Helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story inspired by two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr. NTR. The film also featured Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, and Ray Stevenson in key roles.