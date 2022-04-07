RRR Success Meet: Karan Johar Calls SS Rajamouli A True Genius; 'This Maverick Filmmaker Cannot Be Real'

SS Rajamouli's recent outing RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is performing exceptionally well not just at the domestic box office but globally as well. Recently, the makers of the film hosted a grand bash in Mumbai to celebrate the stupendous success of the film where the team interacted with the media.

The event also saw the presence of many popular celebrities from the Hindi film industry. One amongst them was filmmaker Karan Johar. At the event, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star was all praise for Rajamouli and said that he aspires to be a student of the filmmaker's cinema.

Johar said, "SS Rajamouli is a true genius and visionary. He has the imagination of a genius child. That imagination that children think of, he has the ability to go out there and execute it like a true visionary. When I first saw Baahubali I thought I had never seen something like that on the silver screen of Indian cinema. Then I saw 'Baahubali 2' and I thought 'Oh my God! How do you up that? And do it with such aplomb'. And then you see 'RRR' and you're like this is too good to be true."

Calling SS Rajamouli the biggest filmmaker the country has ever seen, KJo said that he and his team needs to be applauded for raising the bar of Indian cinema.

"This man, this maverick filmmaker cannot be real, you have to touch him to feel him and be convinced he's real. You have to come to terms with the fact that this kind of talent is real and it can exist. I feel, S S Rajamouli is the biggest filmmaker that our country has probably ever seen. We must applaud him and his team for consistently upping the bar of Indian cinema. The standards are set by SS Rajamouli and we aspire to be students of that kind of cinema. We can try and execute what he has given to cinema on a platter," the director said at the event.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.