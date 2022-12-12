Rumoured B-Town Couple Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Grooving At Post Malone Concert; See PICS

Ibrahim Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, have made it to the headlines one more time for attending a concert together in Mumbai. The two star kids were papped together earlier this year in January outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. This public appearance of Palak and Ibrahim have set in motion the rumour mills, claiming them to be the latest couple of Bollywood.

The pictures in which Ibrahim and Palak were seen together were shared by Orhan Awatramani on his social media. The two star kids were seen sporting black outfits as they attended American rapper Post Malone's concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on Saturday. The photos were shared by Orhan Awatramani on his social media account and show Ibrahima and Palak twinning in black casual attires.

A few other star kids, like Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and Ajay Devgn's nephew Daanish Gandhi, were also present at the American rapper Post Malone's concert in Mumbai. The concert also saw many famous celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, Armaan Malik, and Anusha Dandekar, among others, in attendance.

In April this year, Palak Tiwari addressed her response to her alleged relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan on a radio show while talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan. She said the reason she was hiding her face was because her mother, Shweta Tiwari, tracks her whereabouts through paparazzi pictures.

"That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 'my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else," Palak said.

Daughter of Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari will be seen next in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to release in 2023. On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and is said to make his debut as an assistant director soon with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.