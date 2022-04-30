Runway 34: Ajay Devgn Feels Proud As He Receives Handwritten Note From Amitabh Bachchan

It's indeed a proud moment for any actor who receives a handwritten note from stalwart of Hindi Film Industry Amitabh Bachchan. Yesterday, Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Runway 34 arrived in theatres and the film received mixed response from critics and moviegoers. While some absolutely enjoyed the film, others had their reservations while praising the film.

However, Ajay is elated to receive a handwritten note from his Runway 34 co-star Amitabh Bachchan and he made sure to share it with his fans on Twitter.

Sharing the note, he wrote on Twitter, "When the illustrious Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to express in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude & satisfaction. Thank you Amit ji! #Runway34."

When the illustrious Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to express in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude & satisfaction.

Thank you Amit ji! #Runway34 pic.twitter.com/LNL8R6VviS — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2022

While praising Ajay, Big B wrote in the letter, "Ajay! Ajay! Ajay! An absolute honour to be a part of '34' and to be the recipient of a magnificent director's gift. Your work is superior. The way you have put everything together is simply marvellous. They say it's your best-- but I know that there shall be many more 'bests.' Congratulations."

The Shivaay actor also shared how Big B ended the note, writing, "And, Amitji ended his message with these words." The letter read, "PS: Your expressions and your performance in the cockpit were true genius."

Clearly, Devgn is on cloud nine and why not? After all, it does not happen everyday that Mr Bachchan takes out his time to laud an actor's brilliant work.

Directed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 also starred Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) in prominent roles.