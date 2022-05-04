Runway 34: Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Ajay Devgn's Film; Refutes Claims Of Being Based On True Events

After a gap of six years, Ajay Devgn donned the director's hat for his recent release Runway 34. The mid-air thriller released in theatres on April 29. While the Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer received some rave reviews from the critics, it couldn't rake in big moolah at the box office.

And now, it looks like it has failed to impress the pilot community of the country as well. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has slammed the movie and refuted its claims that it is based on a true events.

ANI quoted Captain Randhawa saying that the profession of airline pilots has been "unrealistically portrayed in the movie and may create apprehensions in the minds of fliers".

In a statement, the Federation said, "While we all enjoy being entertained and appreciate the artistic licence of a movie director, a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots who fly thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely without incident and fanfare."

It also refuted the film's claims that it is based on a true incident and added, "It is reiterated that the character in the movie does not accurately represent our profession and that the industry has a zero-tolerance policy towards deviant behaviour and substance abuse. Our pilots are committed to abide by the highest standards of professionalism to honour the trust reposed in us by our employers, the aviation regulator and the public at large."

The statement further read, "There are more than eight thousand pilots in India who embody the highest possible standards of accountability, training and professionalism. The skills of every pilot are honed to a degree rarely seen in any industry. These standards are borne out every day, as pilots are entrusted with the lives of millions of passengers and expensive equipment around the world."

Directed by Ajay, Runway 34 also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Runway 34 is a story based on a flight from Doha to Kochi, that had crash-landed due to poor visibility in August 2015, killing several passengers.

Ajay and the rest of the team haven't reacted to Federation of Indian Pilots' statements yet.

