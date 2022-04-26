Runway 34 First Review Out: Amitabh Bachchan And Ajay Devgn In Terrific Form & Will Steal The Show

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 is all set to hit the silver screens on April 29. Ahead of its release, Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, has shared the first review of the highly anticipated film as he has already watched the Ajay Devgn directorial before its theatrical release.

Sandhu shared his review for the movie on his Instagram stories and gave it four stars. He called Runway 34 one of the finest films ever made in India and lauded it for its 'unique thought and concept.’ He further appreciated Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s roles in the film and called them 'terrific’.

Umair later shed some light on the climax of the movie and mentioned that it will surely leave blow the audience’s minds. Sandhu concluded by saying that the viewers should not think twice before visiting the theatres to watch this film.

He wrote on Instagram, “On the whole, Runway 34 is one of the finest films ever made in Indian cinema. Not only because of its excellent cinematic credentials but also because of the balanced 'thought’ behind the film. A unique concept! Highly appreciated! Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan stole the show all the way. Both are in terrific form, the climax will shock you. We say, don’t think, just go for it. Cinema at its very best."

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 is reportedly based on a real-life incident that took place on a Jet Airways flight in 2015. The Doha-Kochi flight had a narrow escape after facing some difficulties due to unclear visibility. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. It also stars Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and YouTuber CarryMinati in pivotal roles.