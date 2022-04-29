Runway 34 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Finally, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34 has arrived in theatres today (April 29), and guess what? On the very first day of its release, the entire movie has been leaked online by notorious sites for free download. It's not the first time when a film has met with such fate. Earlier, many big budget films like Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, etc., met with the same fate. However, owing to positive word of mouth their box office collection didn't get affected. Can we say the same about Runway 34? Well, only Friday collection will tell!
Runway 34 Receives Mixed Reviews
While Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 has been receiving negative reviews from critics and moviegoers, Runway 34 has been receiving mixed reviews from netizens. While some are lauding Ajay Devgn for his brilliant direction, others have been left disappointed.
Taran Adarsh Gives Major Thumbs Up To The Film
"#OneWordReview... #Runway34: BRILLIANT. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐⭐ #AjayDevgn is a magician, gets it right yet again... Powerful story + terrific moments + bravura performances [#AmitabhBachchan is beyond fantastic, #AjayDevgn outstanding]... UNMISSABLE. #Runway34Review," tweeted popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
B-town Celebs Laud Runway 34
Earlier, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anees Bazmee, Kapil Sharma, etc., lauded Runway 34 and wished Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan good luck for the film.
All Eyes On Runway 34's Box Office Clash With Heropanti 2
Now, it is to be seen which film turns out to be a winner at the box office. Keep watching this space for more updates on Runway 34 and Heropanti 2.