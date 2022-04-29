Runway 34 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Runway 34 Receives Mixed Reviews

While Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 has been receiving negative reviews from critics and moviegoers, Runway 34 has been receiving mixed reviews from netizens. While some are lauding Ajay Devgn for his brilliant direction, others have been left disappointed.

Taran Adarsh Gives Major Thumbs Up To The Film

"#OneWordReview... #Runway34: BRILLIANT. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐⭐ #AjayDevgn is a magician, gets it right yet again... Powerful story + terrific moments + bravura performances [#AmitabhBachchan is beyond fantastic, #AjayDevgn outstanding]... UNMISSABLE. #Runway34Review," tweeted popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

B-town Celebs Laud Runway 34

Earlier, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anees Bazmee, Kapil Sharma, etc., lauded Runway 34 and wished Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan good luck for the film.

All Eyes On Runway 34's Box Office Clash With Heropanti 2

Now, it is to be seen which film turns out to be a winner at the box office. Keep watching this space for more updates on Runway 34 and Heropanti 2.