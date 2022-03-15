Runway 34 Teaser: Ajay Devgn Faces The Storm As Amitabh Bachchan Recites The Law Of Gravity

Ajay Devgn unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming film Runway 34, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film previously titled MayDay is based on true events and will mark Ajay Devgn's return to the director's chair after Shivaay was released in 2016.

Does Ajay Devgn Feel Pressure Of Delivering A Hit With Every Film He Does? Actor Reveals

Sharing the 48-second teaser, the actor-director wrote on Instagram, "The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground. Now experience the teaser of #Runway34." The teaser features clips from the film as Ajay Devgn takes off with the flight in dangerous weather.

Meanwhile, inside the plane in the cockpit ATC chatter reveals there is a cyclone approaching the flight but due to bad visibility it will be hard for them to land anywhere. "It is impossible to land here," the ATC says. Ajay can then be seen talking to Amitabh Bachchan who recites the law of gravity, "Jo cheez jitni tezi se upar jaati hai, utni hi tezi se neeche bhi aati hai." (Something that flies high, will also come down just as fast.)

Take a look at the teaser:

Talking about the film, earlier in a statement Ajay had said, "Close your eyes and think - each and every one of us must have been in a situation's in life when we have felt all powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We have all been through that moment when we have felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear."

Rakul Preet Singh Is Open To Doing A Show Or A Movie On OTT Platform; Says 'The Role Has To Be Kickass'

"That 'storm' brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up; that turbulent ride that makes you ask - is this a nightmare? Or is this real? These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34. It's got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly, letting this script just pass me by, was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it," the actor-director revealed.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in supporting roles. The teaser ended with the announcement that the trailer will be out on March 21, 2022. For the unversed, Runway 34 is slated to hit the big screen on April 29, 2022.