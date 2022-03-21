Runway 34 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride With Amitabh Bachchan & Rakul Preet Singh

The
highly-anticipated
and
one
of
the
most
stylized
films
of
Ajay
Devgn,
Runway
34
promises
to
take
you
on
an
edge-of-the-seat
journey
this
Eid.
Known
for
his
versatility
and
cinema-acumen,
Ajay
Devgn
is
set
to
give
you
three
times
the
usual
dose
of
entertainment
in
his
multiple
avatars
as
actor,
director
and
producer.
Inspired
by
true
incidents,
Runway
34
revolves
around
Captain
Vikrant
Khanna
played
by
Ajay
Devgn,
a
flying
prodigy,
whose
flight
takes
a
mysterious
course
after
take-off
from
an
international
destination.
Watch
the
trailer.
With
the
thrill
of
the
unknown
in
the
sky,
this
film
showcases
Ajay
locking
horns
with
the
legend
of
Indian
cinema,
Amitabh
Bachchan;
whom
he
has
directed
for
the
first
time.
The
film
also
features
Rakul
Preet
Singh,
as
a
co-pilot,
in
a
never-seen-before
role.
Produced
by
Ajay
Devgn
Ffilms,
Runway
34
is
being
co-produced
by
Kumar
Mangat
Pathak,
Vikrant
Sharma,
Sandeep
Harish
Kewlani,
Tarlok
Singh
Jethi,
Hasnain
Husaini
and
Jay
Kanujia.
The
film
is
slated
to
release
on
Eid
(April
29,
2022).