Saba Ali Khan Disses Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan & Wants To ‘Switch Back To A Thursday'

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba recently lauded Neha Dhupia and Yami Gautam's release A Thursday. At the same time, she also expressed her disappointment with Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in leading roles.

Saba Ali Khan who is active on social media, took to Neha Dhupia's Instagram post and revealed that she is all praise for the film. Neha who had shared positive reviews of the thriller captioned it as, "#athursday ... is that your Friday plan? Streaming now on @disneyplushotstar."

Saba in the comment section said, "Thursday: On Thursday... Awesome. Fab!!! Friday: Gehraiyaan...I'm wondering if I can switch back to 'A Thursday'," along with wink and grin emojis. Take a look at the post,

Gehraiyaan is a contemporary relationship drama that follows Deepika as a yoga instructor named Alisha, who feels suffocated in her relationship with Karan (Dhairya). She begins a secret affair with Zain (Siddhant), who is engaged to her cousin Tia (Ananya), but things go south quickly for all of them. The film received mixed reviews since its release on February 11, 2022.

Filmibeat's critic, Madhuri Prabhu said, "Gehraiyaan deals with the intricacies of modern day relationships with infidelity as its central theme. The filmmaker dips his brush in grey to sketch his two central characters- Zain and Alisha, and takes us through a maze of emotions like love, lust, pain, jealousy, betrayal, greed and rage. Batra's storytelling is intimate and one can't ignore the influence of Wooden Alley's Matchpoint."

Meanwhile, A Thursday is a thriller that follows a playschool teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) who holds 16 students hostage and threatens to shoot them if her demands are not met. She insists on speaking to the prime minister played by Dimple Kapadia while cops played by Neha, Atul Kulkarni try to get the kids to safety.