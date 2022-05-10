Saba Ali Khan Shuts Down Trolls Targeting Taimur; 'You Don't Need To Be A Fan Or A Fanatic Critic'

After Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has lashed out at trolls for targeting her nephew Taimur Ali Khan. For the unversed, recently, a video of Taimur yelling at the paparazzi went viral on social media. Following this, while a section of netizens questioned Saif-Kareena's upbringing, a few shamed Taimur for his behaviour.

Saba took to her Instagram stories and wrote that she is shocked at people for trolling a five-year-old kid. She said that she was shocked and surprised when people told her that they are fans of Taimur.

Saba wrote, "I've been meaning to address this and agree with Kunal in his candid interview with Bombay Bubble. I was shocked and surprised when people came up to me, and said we're fans of Taimur. Or that we follow him. He was a BABY! Hardly a year. Today, he is a young boy. As I am protective of all the kids, this is no surprise that I was equally shocked at people trolling a 5-year-old boy."

Lashing out at trolls, she continued, "You chase the children and then when they are simply real and honest, the same old cute becomes criticism. How come? Children are growing up. They will change, evolve and learn. LET THEM BE. You don't need to be a fan nor a fanatic critic. God bless ALL kids. Yours and ours. Amen."

Earlier, Taimur's uncle and actor Kunal Kemmu had reacted to the flak around Taimur's behaviour and said that kids are not diplomatic, adding that if they don't like something, they will probably not want it. He had further added that Taimur is now a grown-up now, and if he doesn't like something, he will say it.