Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Will Soon Make Her Acting Debut In Bollywood: Reports

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar has become a social media sensation as the celeb kid has amassed over 1.9 million followers on her Instagram account. With each passing day, Sara’s glamourous pictures are going viral online.

While Sachin’s son Arjun Tendulkar followed in his father’s footsteps and is currently playing for Mumbai Indians, his daughter seems to have taken a completely different career path after having graduated with a degree in medicine from the prestigious University College of London.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Sara Tendulkar is all set to make her acting debut in the Hindi film industry. The legendary cricketer’s daughter is reportedly taking acting classes and is quite excited to explore her interest in acting and dramatics. Sara has already started doing numerous brand endorsements on her social media handles and if the report is to be believed, then she is eager to get into the showbiz. Her parents Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar are also said to extremely supportive of her decision.

A source close to the family told the portal, “Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements. Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However, the 24-year-old girls interested in making her career in the glamour world.”

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Ranveer Singh's Performance In 83; The Latter Says 'This Means Everything'

Sara Tendulkar Makes Modelling Debut, Shares Clip With Banita Sandhu And Tania Shroff

The publication also added that the celeb kid is extremely talented and holds the potential to blow off the audiences with her acting chops. Meanwhile, Sara made her modelling debut in an ad campaign for Ajio's high-end fashion division - Ajio Luxe last year. She had even shared a behind the scenes clip from the shoot with actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff on her IG account.