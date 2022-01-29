Sahher Bambba On Teaming Up With Emraan Hashmi For A Music Video: He Is Hit Machine When It Comes To Songs

Sahher Bambba who was recently seen in the period drama web show The Empire, is all set to share screen space with actor Emraan Hashmi in an upcoming music video. The song will be composed by Punjabi pop-star B. Praak who is known for hit songs like 'Ranjha' and 'Man Bhareya'.

Recently in a chat with a news agency, Sahher opened up on her excitement about working with Emraan Hashmi and called him a 'hit machine when it comes to songs.

Emraan Hashmi To Join Salman Khan To Film Action Sequences For Tiger 3

Sahher told IANS, "Emraan Hashmi is the hit machine when it comes to songs. I don't think there's any actor in our industry who has a better record than Emraan sir in this respect. His latest chartbuster 'Lutt Gaye' is still on the top of every playlist and it also happens to be one of my recent favourites too! Same goes for B. Praak."

Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Team Up For Raj Mehta's Selfiee; Watch Announcement

She further added, "Shershah's music had an instant connect with the audience and the credit goes to the maker. For this song, I have full faith in the kind of music and product that we are planning to bring to the table, and I am sure that it will strike the right chords with the audience."

Sahher Bambba made her acting debut opposite Karan Deol in Sunny Deol's directorial venture Pal Pal Ke Dil Paas. The film was a box office flop. She then went on to star in The Empire and Dil Bekaraar who was based on Anuja Chauhan's popular novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi will reportedly next be seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee.