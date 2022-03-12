Sai Tamhankar Recalls How She Bagged Ghajini; Says She Wanted To Marry Her Co-Star Aamir Khan

Sai Tamhankar was a part of Aamir Khan-Asin's 2008 blockbuster Ghajini. For those who don't recall, the actress had essayed the role of Sunita (Jiah Khan)'s friend in the film. In a recent interview with a news portal, Sai walked down the memory lane and recalled how she bagged this movie.

The Hunterrr actress said that she was in college when she received a call from the casting director that she had bagged a film starring Aamir Khan.

"For Ghajini, I got a call and the minute the casting director told me that it's with Aamir Khan, 'You have got to share screen space with Aamir Khan,' he said. I said, 'I don't care how long, what the length of the role is, I am in'. Because I was in my college then and I was a die-hard, I still am a die-hard fan of Aamir Khan," Sai told Pinkvilla.

Speaking about her craze for the superstar, Sai confessed that she wanted to marry him. She told the news portal, "I used to tell my mother that once I grow up, I am going to marry this man. That crazy. And when this opportunity knocked in, I had to jump on it".

Speaking about her career in Bollywood, Sai was last seen in Kriti Sanon's film Mimi in which she essayed the role of her best friend. The actress told the portal that post Mimi, a lot of movie are coming her way and she is happy that the Kriti-starrer happened to her at the right time and with the right people.

She was further all praise for Kriti and called her the 'coolest' person that she has ever come across. Sai said that the actress had no air and is very professional, adding that she is always very approachable.