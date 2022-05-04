Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Was On ‘Medication' During The Viral Faiz-Ghalib Interview

Saif Ali Khan who is known for giving candid interviews had made headlines last year after clips of an old interview showed him talking about the poetry of Faiz and Ghalib. The actor at the time was highly trolled and was also compared to young actors like Ananya Pandey.

Saif has now opened up about the trolls and the interview and revealed that he was quite 'proud' of it. He also told Zoom that he looks like he is on medication and not mentally there. Indianexpress quoted Saif as saying, "I think I'm on medication. Let's call it medication. I look like I'm on medication. But I've done so many interviews and I think I've been medicated on some of them. Not been completely mentally all there sometimes."

For the unversed, the interview had Saif saying that his favourite poets are "Faiz and Ghalib". Right after saying it, he added, "I am talking rubbish. My grandmother used to read this and my father reads it. Yeh koi umar hai inn cheezon ko padhne ka (Is this the age to read such things?)" He concluded by saying "Padhne jaayein toh Quran Sharif bhi kamaal ki poetry hai (Quran Sharif also has brilliant poetry)."

Saif recalled that he was in his 20s during the interview and added that he was quite unpretentious, something he also sees in his son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He explained, "I think at a certain age you should be unpretentious and simple, which I see in young Ibrahim also and I think it's nice. But to have the same attitude at a later age in life is not necessarily correct so I am very proud of that interview because that's who I was."

On the work front, Saif is currently waiting for the release of Vikram Vedha in 2022 alongside Hrithik Roshan followed by Adipurush in 2023, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.