saif-ali-khan-reveals-how-he-has-been-staying-relevant-in-the-industry-for-the-last-30-years

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been working in the film industry for the last thirty years and in the last three decades, he has delivered several hits. However, one thing that moviegoers often say about Saif is that he is an 'underrated' actor. They feel that he didn't get his due despite doing some impeccable roles.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Saif opened up about staying relevant and said, "In a nutshell, it would be a contemporary way of approach, I suppose. I'm not particularly hung up on the past or rigid about the way I think and feel about many things. Maybe it's also the people around me - my family and friends."

When probed about his good looks at 51, he said laughingly he has his mother Sharmila Tagore's young genes so it's a cross between that and a healthy outlook on life.

"It starts with the thinking and then you are lucky that people treat you as relevant," added Saif.

In the same interview, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor said he didn't plan his career. He picked the projects which he felt right and worked in every project with excitement.

"It's not something I have thought about - maybe that helps as well - just to do it, rather than think it. I treat what I do with a lot of excitement and newness. I'm excited to be in the job and I love doing it. And I'm more excited about tomorrow than ever! I think that helps. Somewhere, you have got to be excited about what you're doing," asserted Saif.

With respect to work, he will next be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.