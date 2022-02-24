Saif Ali Khan's First Look As Vikram From Vikram Vedha Hindi Remake Is OUT, Hrithik Calls Him 'Finest Actor'

After revealing Hrithik Roshan's rugged look as Vedha from the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha on the occasion of his birthday (January 10), Saif Ali Khan's look as Vikram from the movie has been revealed. The film is slated to release on September 30, 2022. Hrithik took to his social media handle to share Saif's look. He also had a lovely message for his co-star along with the same.

Talking about the same, Saif Ali Khan can be seen sporting a slick white tee that he has paired up the glares and blue jeans. The Ta Ra Rum Pum actor who will be playing a cop in the movie can be seen flaunting his bearded look and giving out an intense expression. Well, Saif's dapper look from the movie will definitely increase the excitement surrounding the same even more.

Hrithik Roshan further wrote in the caption stating, "Working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I'm going to cherish. Can't wait." Take a look at the post.

Director Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji on the post. Meanwhile, talking about Hrithik Roshan's look as the dreadful gangster Vedha, the actor was seen sporting a rugged look which comprised of beard and a moustache. He was seen donning a black kurta and those cool pair of sunglasses added more drama to his look. Check out his look from the movie.

Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared her husband's look on her social media handle. She captioned it stating, "Husband hotter than ever. Can't wait for this one." Talking about the movie, it will have Hrithik Roshan stepping into Vijay Sethupathi's shoes to play the dreaded gangster Vedha while Saif Ali Khan is reprising Madhavan's cop role as Vikram in this crime thriller helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The duo had also helmed the Madhavan-Vijay starrer. The movie will also be starring Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in the lead roles.

It was reported in early December last year that Vikram Vedha had concluded its first filming schedule spanning 27 days in Abu Dhabi with Hrithik Roshan. The second schedule had then begun with Saif Ali Khan in Lucknow. The director duo Pushkar and Gayatri had spoken about the film in a statement saying, "We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif - two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting."