Saira Banu Breaks Down Remembering Dilip Kumar While Accepting An Award For Him; Watch Video

Yesteryear actress Saira Banu recently attended an event to accept the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award on behalf of her late actor-husband Dilip Kumar. While accepting the award from union minister Ramdas Athawale, she got a tad emotional and later broke down when the latter spoke about the legendary actor.

Saira Banu told reporters that she doesn't like attending events because it makes her feel emotional. While posing for pictures with Athawale, the Padosan star made sure that she wasn't covering her late husband's poster behind them. Have a look at the video.

While speaking with the press, Saira Banu called her late husband her 'Kohinoor' (diamond) and added that she feels that he should be honoured with a Bharat Ratna as well.

Saira said, "It should happen, because Dilip Sahab has been the 'Kohinoor' for Hindustan. So 'Kohinoor' should definitely receive a Bharat Ratna." She added, "He's still here. He is not in my memories, I believe it's the truth that he is here with me at every step, because this is how I will be able to live my life. I will never think that he's not here. Wo mere paas hain, hamesha mera sahara banke rahenge- mera Kohinoor (He is with me, will always be here as my pillar of support- my Kohinoor)."

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar enjoyed marital bliss for 55 years before the latter passed away at the age of 98 in July last year. His demise left a huge, irreplacable void in Indian cinema.