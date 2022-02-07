Saira Banu Recalls Lata Mangeshkar's Last Meeting With Dilip Kumar; 'It Was Very Special, Almost Magical'

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar shared a great bond with late thespian Dilip Kumar and his actress-wife Saira Banu. The singer would tie rakhi to Dilip Kumar every year and the latter would call her his 'chhoti behen'. In fact, whenever the two legends ate together, Lata Mangeshkar would always feed him the first nivaala (morsel) with her own hands.

In a chat with ETimes post Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Saira Banu shared details about her late husband Dilip Kumar's last meeting with the singer which took place in 2013.

The tabloid quoted the Padosan actress as saying, "Lata ji expressed a desire to come home and spend some time with Saheb and, needless to say, I was very thrilled. There was a time when she visited us whenever she was passing through Bandra and it was like a celebration for us because it was not just Dilip Saheb who was pleased to have her company. She was a favourite of my grandmother Shamshad Begum Sahiba, the famous Hindustani classical vocalist for whom Lata ji had great respect for."

Callling Dilip Kumar's last meeting with Lata Mangeshkar 'special, almost magical', Saira Banu recalled, "When Lata ji arrived, Dilip Saheb embraced her and said that meri choti behen aayi hai." The actress said that it was like old times and that she could still visualize the wonderful reunion in her mind.

Revealing that both the singer and the actor were silent for sometime, Saira Banu revealed that when the tea and snacks arrived, Lata Mangeshkar fed Dilip Kumar like she always did and the latter was elated to relive the happy times they had spent in the past.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday (February 6) at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On the other hand, Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021.