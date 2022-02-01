Saiyami Kher: Male Directors Understand Women Issues, Gender Has No Role In Treating A Subject Sensitively

Saiyami Kher is all set to collaborate with filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana for upcoming projects including Faadu and Sharmaji Ki Beti. While she praised the increase in the number of female crew members, Saiyami revealed that her experience of working with female and male directors has been the same.

Saiyami Kher Says She Is In Safe Hands With The Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Talking about working with male directors like Neeraj Pandey, Anurag Kashyap and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Saiyami said these directors "understand women issues as much as we do. Gender has no role to play in treating a subject sensitively. Ashwiny ma'am is very particular about choosing costumes for her characters. That's the only aesthetic difference I felt."

Praising the increase in the number of women working on sets she added, "So many female filmmakers have now come to the fore... It has resulted in a change in storytelling with many women stories being told."

However, asserting her observation about gender, she explained that even female directors portray male characters well. She said, "I don't think we can put a blanket on it... Queen (2013) and Choked (2020) were made by male directors but the way they helmed those stories of women characters was beautiful. Likewise, Zoya Akhtar portrays male friendships so beautifully. It's great that everyone, irrespective of their gender, is at par with one another."

Back in 2020, Saiyami was seen in several OTT projects including Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Amazon show Breathe: Into The Shadows, Hotstar's Special Ops as well as the OTT film Unpaused. The actress during her latest interaction revealed that she shot five projects during 2021.

"Everything has been so uncertain in the past few years. But in 2020, I had four releases. In 2021, I shot for five projects. There has been an increase in the consumption of OTT content, and that has opened avenues for a lot of people," she was quoted by Hindustan Times.

According to reports, Saiyami Kher will be part of several big-screen films as well as OTT releases including Looop Lapeta, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, Badhaai Do, Gehraiyaan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar as well as Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.