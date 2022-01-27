saiyami-kher-says-she-is-in-safe-hands-with-the-director-ashwiny-iyer-tiwari

A serendipitous love story that are poles apart, that is how makers describe Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed Faadu. It's a dream of every actor to work with their favorite directors, where they can put their best. The actress Saiyami Kher seems to be very excited about working with the director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in her upcoming web series Faadu.

Saiyami Kher talking about her experience with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, said "They say what's meant to be, will always find a way. That's how I feel about Faadu. Collaborating with Ashwiny was on my to-do list. She has done spectacular work with Nil Battey Sannata (2015), Bareilly ki Barfii (2017), and Panga (2020). I feel assured that I am in safe hands".

The Director started the web series last November. Saiyami who has completed a schedule for the series says, working with Ashwiny Iyer is what she dreamt of.

"The world of this series is poetic and rooted. Ashwiny ma'am always has such strong female characters in her projects. I'm grateful she has given me the responsibility to play Manjiri. She gives a lot of importance to small details and aesthetics. She plays with music a lot on sets, which is interesting," said Saiyami.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has made her debut as a fictional book writer last year. The director-producer has no stop since she has delivered a very successful docu-drama web series 'Break Point'. After that, she is shooting for Faadu.