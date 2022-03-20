Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchhan Paandey Earns Rs 12 Crores On Day 2

After opening the box office with Rs 13.25 crores on its release day, Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchhan Paandey continues to hold the box office steady with an impressive double digit number and earns Rs 12 crores on day two.

Despite the current circumstances, the Akshay Kumar starrer is performing well at the box office, showcasing a steady growth at the ticket counters on day two raking in Rs 12 crores.

Going by the humongous craze, strong word of mouth and high repeat value across the country, the makers are expecting big moolah on Sunday.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchhan Paandey has now been released in cinemas worldwide!