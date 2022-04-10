Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal Starring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Goes On Floors Today!

Producer
Sajid
Nadiadwala
recently
pulled
a
casting
coup
and
roped
in
Gen-Z
sensations
Varun
Dhawan
and
Janhvi
Kapoor
for
Bawaal,
a
love
story
directed
by
Nitesh
Tiwari.
It
is
for
the
first
time
that
the
two
actors
will
share
screen
space
and
adding
to
the
excitement
is
the
fact
that
it
will
be
helmed
by
acclaimed
filmmaker
Nitesh
Tiwari,
who
has
brought
us
cinematic
gems
like
Dangal
and
Chhichhore.
Interestingly,
the
mega-canvas
film
that
will
be
shot
across
3
Indian
locations
and
5
European
countries,
including
Paris,
went
on
floors
today.
After
months
of
prep,
Bawaal
had
its
'mahurat’
today
in
Lucknow,
where
the
first
schedule
of
the
film
will
be
shot.
While
details
are
under
wraps
at
the
moment,
the
entire
cast
and
crew
are
extremely
excited
to
start
work
on
the
ambitious
project
that
promises
the
fresh
pairing
of
Varun
and
Janhvi
with
promising
chemistry,
picturesque
visuals
and
great
story
telling
with
Nitesh
Tiwari
behind
the
wheel.
Produced
by
Sajid
Nadiadwala
and
directed
by
Nitesh
Tiwari,
Bawaal
featuring
Varun
Dhawan
and
Janhvi
Kapoor
is
scheduled
to
hit
screens
on
7th
April
2023.