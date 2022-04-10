    For Quick Alerts
      Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal Starring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Goes On Floors Today!

      Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently pulled a casting coup and roped in Gen-Z sensations Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for Bawaal, a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

      It is for the first time that the two actors will share screen space and adding to the excitement is the fact that it will be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has brought us cinematic gems like Dangal and Chhichhore.

      Interestingly, the mega-canvas film that will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including Paris, went on floors today.

      After months of prep, Bawaal had its 'mahurat’ today in Lucknow, where the first schedule of the film will be shot.

      While details are under wraps at the moment, the entire cast and crew are extremely excited to start work on the ambitious project that promises the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi with promising chemistry, picturesque visuals and great story telling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel.

      Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to hit screens on 7th April 2023.

      Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 15:35 [IST]
      Click to comments
      X