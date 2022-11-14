3 Months After Laal Singh Chaddha Failure, Aamir Surprises Fans With Cameo In Kajol’s Salaam Venky Trailer

Aamir Khan, who made his film debut with the 1988 hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, has come a long way in his career and is counted among the most successful male stars in the history of Indian cinema.

After a long gap of four years, the superstar finally returned to the silver screens with Laal Singh Chaddha earlier this year. Directed by Advait Chandan, the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

While the film was among the biggest releases of 2022, it received a mixed response after hitting the theatres and turned out to be a huge box-office disaster leaving everyone shocked.

Ever since then, the actor hasn't announced his next project and his fans have been eagerly waiting for the same. While nothing is yet official regarding his next project, Aamir has surprised his fans by making an appearance in Salaam Venky trailer.

For the unversed, Salaam Venky is helmed by Revathy and features Kajol & Mardaani 2 fame Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. After a long wait, the makers finally released the trailer today (November 14) and Aamir turned out to be a surprise package.

Watch the trailer below:

Salaam Venky tells the moving story of a mother-son duo, played by Kajol and Visha respectively. While Kajol is essaying Sujata, Vishal is seen as her terminally-ill son Venkatesh aka Venky. Towards the end, Aamir makes a special appearance and his fans are excited to watch him in a film three months after the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer.

Overall, the trailer has been received a heartwarmingly positive response from social media users and it'll be interesting to see how the film will fare at the ticket window.

As soon as the trailer was released, #AamirKhan started trending on Twitter. Reacting to the trailer, an Aamir fan tweeted, "Wow... I hope it's a fine brand new role for Mr. perfect. #AamirKhan #SalaamVenky"

Another social media user wrote, "Even in a cameo #AamirKhan promises to steal our hearts."

A third tweet read, "#AamirKhan and #Kajol after so long they will be together again. Super excited for this movie to come"

Here are the reactions:

Interestingly, Salaam Venky marks Kajol and Aamir's big-screen after a long gap of 16 years. They were last seen sharing the screen space in Kunal Kohli's 2006 hit Fanaa. Back then, fans loved their pairing and the film turned out to be a huge box office success.

Coming back to Salaam Venky, the film also features Prakash Raj in a key role and is slated to hit the theatres next month, on December 9.