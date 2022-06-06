Salman Khan And Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Together At IIFA 2022; Pic Goes Viral!

IIFA 2022 was a star-studded event, which was attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry. Among the several candid clicks from IIFA 2022 that are circulating online, it is the picture that features Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan together, which has become the talk of the town now.

The biggest crowd-puller of Bollywood and the supremely talented actor were seen together in a picture when they were having a chat with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the head of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development. In the picture, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan looked totally comfortable in each other's presence.

To the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the former Miss World, actress, and wife of Abhishek Bachchan, was in a relationship with Salman Khan long back. This fact led to the netizens believing that Salman and Abhishek might get awkward in each other's presence. However, both the stars did not let the past affect their interactions and interacted with each other like two mature adults.

Salman Khan was seen in a blue-black suit which is paired with a black shirt on the final day of the IIFA2022. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, looked dapped in a white shirt which is paired with grey trousers, a black velvet blazer, and a bowtie for the event. He made a grand entry on the green carpet with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who looked ethereal in a black Anarkali kurta and skirt.

The fans are now going gaga over Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's picture and are heaping praises on the stars for being cordial with each other. Both Salman and Abhishek have always mentioned that they are on nice terms whenever they meet each other, despite the past factor.