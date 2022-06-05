Salman Khan And His Father Salim Khan Receive Threat Letter, Police Case Filed

Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan have received a threat letter and an investigation has now been launched by the Mumbai Police on Sunday. It must be noted that the aforementioned incident assumes significance since it comes days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead allegedly by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

For the uninitiated, the gang had threatened Salman Khan in 2018. Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat to the Bollywood superstar was linked to the infamous black buck poaching case of 1998, in which Khan was one of the accused.

The police have revealed that Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning at around 8 am in his and Salman's name. As per the officials, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father was found on Sunday near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai.

An FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station. Further investigation is underway, the official added. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, is currently being questioned by the police on the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif And Aditya Roy Kapur Test Positive For Coronavirus

IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Shershaah Bag Top Honours!

The Punjabi singer was shot dead by a group of attackers after his security was pared down by the Punjab government. According to the post-mortem report, Sidhu Moose Wala’s body had 19 bullet wounds and he died within 15 minutes of being shot by the assailants.

(With PTI Inputs)