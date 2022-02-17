Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Head Off To Tiger 3 Shoot, Trip Marks Duo's First Reunion Post Latter's Wedding

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Tuesday (February 15) as they headed off to Delhi to resume the shooting for their much-awaited film Tiger 3. The shoot for the film was put on hold recently due to the increase in the number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases reportedly. For the unversed, this also marked the duo's first reunion after Katrina's wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan was at his dapper best as he was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. The Hum Saath-Saath Hain actor was seen donning a black tee with blue denim that he paired up with a red jacket. The actor furthermore wore black glares along with the same. Take a look at the video.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was at her casual but elegant avatar while she posed for the shutterbugs. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress was seen wearing a white sweatshirt that she paired up with black pants. The actress furthermore opted for white sneakers along with glares and a mask. Take a look at her video.

Salman Khan Ensures Strict COVID-19 Protocols On The Sets Of Tiger 3 Amidst Spike In The Cases

Salman Khan had grabbed several eyeballs in the finale episode of his show Bigg Boss 15 when he wished Katrina Kaif for her marriage to Vicky Kaushal on national television. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported in January last month that Salman is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe working environment on the sets of Tiger 3. The superstar has asked the makers of the espionage thriller to ensure all the COVID-19 protocols are in place for the safety of everyone.

Emraan Hashmi To Join Salman Khan To Film Action Sequences For Tiger 3

A source close to the film had revealed to India Today that Salman Khan had asked the makers of Tiger 3 to follow and set up strict COVID-19 norms on the sets. The source had further added that only those who are required to shoot for the movie will be present on the sets on that particular day. The source also said that no one is willing to take a risk, looking at the present scenario and Salman will soon be shooting for some extensive fight sequences with Emraan Hashmi who will be joining him on the sets of the movie in some days.