Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 Shoot In Delhi Cancelled Due To The Spike In COVID Cases?

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were supposed to head off to Delhi to continue shooting for the remaining portions of their upcoming film Tiger 3. The espionage flick is touted to be one of the most awaited films of the year and the Delhi schedule was supposed to wrap up the movie reportedly. However, the latest development suggests that due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country again, the team of Tiger 3 has decided to cancel the schedule.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was supposed to shoot for Tiger 3 in Delhi this month. The report added that all the preparations for the same were also made in the capital. However, with the COVID cases on the sudden rise and the possible onset of the third wave, the makers of the movie including producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have decided to call off the Delhi schedule.

Salman Khan Ensures Strict COVID-19 Protocols On The Sets Of Tiger 3 Amidst Spike In The Cases

The publication also quoted a trade source who revealed that the current scenario is not the best time to plan big outdoor shooting schedules for the filmmakers. The source said, "It's a well-thought-out decision by Adi, Maneesh and the team. The portions in question will be shot at real locations. Since the Omicron threat is looming, the makers are choosing to be cautious. While [other] challenging schedules were completed through the pandemic, the team doesn't want to take any unnecessary risk [now]."

Emraan Hashmi To Join Salman Khan To Film Action Sequences For Tiger 3

The source went on to say that the January schedule of Tiger 3 was an important one for the makers. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shooting for the same would have ensured the completion of the movie. This has also made it dicey whether the spy flick will be able to be released in December 2022, as planned.

Earlier, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had also shot for the movie in international locations like Russia, Turkey and Austria. It was also earlier reported that the superstar will also be shooting an important sequence with Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai who plays the main antagonist in the film. The reports added that Salman is leaving no stone unturned to make the environment safe for the shoot.