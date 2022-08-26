Salman Khan Announces New Project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Shares His First Look From The Film

On August 26, superstar Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. While it was a brief role for Salman, he burst onto the scene and into millions of hearts with Maine Pyar Kiya, a year later in 1989. As the actor completed 34 years in the industry, he unveiled the title and the first look of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on his Instagram page.

"34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now... my Life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here . Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now Really appreciate it," read a post by Salman with a video attached about his upcoming film.

In the video, Salman is seen flaunting his shoulder cut long hair and boy, his fans are going gaga over his new look.

Reacting to Salman's new look, a netizen commented on his Instagram post, "Bhai looks so dashing. Ye fillumm toh hit hai boss!!"

"Watta Swag Yaar.. Agree.. Kisi ka Bhai and Kisi ka Jaan hai #SalmanKhan? Celebrating our Dear Bhai. #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra. Love you to the moon," wrote another netizen on Twitter while reacting to Salman's film announcement.

"We know what mayhem @BeingSalmanKhan created with a similar look in #Antim and I am sure with an enhanced look and a full fledged role...this time #SalmanKhan? gonna rock it big time!," tweeted another user.

Reportedly, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is loaded with all elements that one expects from a Salman Khan film- action, comedy, drama, romance and music.