Salman Khan Binged On His Mom's Biryani; Aayush Sharma Reveals Details Of His Eid Bash

This year, Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Sharma hosted a star-studded Eid celebrations at their residence in Mumbai. The glitzy function was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to name a few.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aayush shared inside details of his Eid party. The Antim actor revealed that Salman feasted on biryani prepared by his mom Salman and there was some yummy nalli nihari on the menu as well.

The tabloid quoted Aayush as saying, "During Eid, biryani cooked by my mother-in-law is a must. She cooked it for lunch. Salman binged on this biryani. She also cooked for the guests for the evening bash and I could see that people absolutely loved it. The nalli nihari was also quite yummy. I am happy people enjoyed the food a lot at the bash."

He further shared that Salman played the perfect host and personally took care of all the guests at the party. The superstar was the last one to leave the bash. Aayush also revealed that since the family was hosting a party after a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to shift the venue to his house instead of Salman's residence in Galaxy.

"Since we were doing this after a break, Salman bhai wanted to do it in a grand way and suggested that we host it at our home instead. Though it was not happening in Galaxy (Salman's home in Mumbai) this year, he played the perfect host and took care of all the guests. In fact, he was the last to leave," the daily quoted him as saying.

With regards to work, Salman Khan will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline where he will be sharing screen space with Aayush Sharma again. The duo had previously worked together in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth.