Salman Khan Confirms Prem's Return In A New Sooraj Barjatya Film; Jokes His Character Will Get Married Too!

On Wednesday (November 9), filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a special screening for his upcoming film Uunchai in Mumbai which turned out to be a star-studded affair. The grand premiere also saw the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who shares a close bond with the director and has collaborated with him on several movies.

At the red carpet of the premiere, Salman Khan entered the venue with Sooraj Barjatya. The media stationed there asked the latter if he has ideas on creating a new version of Salman's iconic Prem series of characters in his next movie. Barjatya responded by saying, "Prem will return," and added, "title registered."

Salman then jokingly added, "Prem will return and he will make sure that he gets married too. Inhone picture ka title bhi announce bhi kar diya, Prem Ki Shaadi."

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya had last teamed up for the Diwali entertainer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. Since then, there has various rumours doing the rounds in the media about the actor-director duo joining hands for a project.

Previously in an interview with Indian Express, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that his film will Salman will take some time and also called him a 'family' man.

"Honestly there are months when we don't talk or meet. He is also busy; I keep to myself when I am writing. But we keep talking and he keeps encouraging me to make more films. He keeps encouraging me to make more family films. He says, 'Let's make what we used to make, bring back that.' He trusts me with the family films. Essentially, if you ask me, he is a family guy. If you go into the core of Salman Khan, what he projects sometimes is something else because essentially, he is that elder son who loves his brothers, sisters and respects his parents so much. I have never seen someone more respectful than him," he had told the publication.

Salman and Sooraj have earlier worked together in iconic films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain, to name a few.

While Sooraj Barjatya is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai, Salman Khan has Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 lined up next for release.