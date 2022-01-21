Salman Khan Counterattacks On The Allegations Against Him By Panvel Neighbour In The Ongoing Defamation Case

It was earlier reported that superstar Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against a Malad resident named Ketan Kakkad who owns a plot on the hill which is located next to the actor's farmhouse in Panvel. The actor and his advocate Pradeep Gandhy have been fighting the case against Kakkad. Now, the latest development from the hearing of the case which was on Thursday (January 20) suggests that Salman's advocate has called the allegations by Kakkad against the actor to be baseless and wild.

For the unversed, Ketan Kakkad had purchased a plot of land in Panvel that was located close to Salman Khan's farmhouse in the year 1995. In the legal suit, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor's advocate had stated that the Maharashtra government had cancelled Kakkad's land as illegal. But in his allegations, the actor's neighbour mentioned that his land was allegedly announced illegal and was cancelled by the forest department under the instruction of Salman.

Ketan Kakkad had further alleged that Salman Khan had constructed a gate and had thus blocked the only entry and exit to his land. Kakkad furthermore claimed that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor constructed an eco-friendly temple. However, he added that the gates to the temple were blocked by the actor and that it was claimed entirely by him. The actor's neighbour also accused him of grabbing his land for himself.

On this, advocate Pradeep Gandhy on behalf of Salman Khan said, "In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation? Why are you bringing in religion? My mother is a Hindu, my father is a Muslim and my brothers have married Hindus. We celebrate all festivals." Furthermore, Gandhy also spoke on behalf of the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor on the allegations by Kakkad on the actor meeting politicians. On this, Salman said, "I (Salman Khan) have no political aspirations, I have never met with politicians."

The defamation suit was filed by Salman Khan on Ketan Kakkad as he alleged that Kakkad had given out defamatory statements against him in an interview with a Youtuber. The defamation suit further mentioned the two other people in the interview along with sites like Youtube, Google, Facebook and Twitter. Anil H Laddha, the Additional Sessions Judge has asked for the official property papers or the map of the land to verify the facts and the next hearing will be taking place on January 21, 2022.