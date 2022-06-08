Salman Khan Denies Any Threat Given To Him; Records Statement With Cops: Report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in the news for receiving death threats. Reportedly, his screenwriter-father Salim Khan found a threat letter on a bench during his morning walk right after the death of popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

The note in Hindi read, "Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moosewala hoga." It also had two initials, GB and LB on it. It was speculated that while GB could mean Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster who had claimed the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala, LB could be Lawrence Bishnoi, the leader of the gang to which Brar is allegedly affiliated.

Following this, the Bandra Police registered a case against an unnamed person. The Maharashtra Government also beefed up the actor's security and an investigation was launched.

According to the latest reports, Salman Khan has denied threats from any person, threat calls or disputes with anyone in the recent past in his statement to the cops.

As per the police sources quoted by India Today, the actor told the cops, "I have not got this letter. My father got this letter while on a morning walk. I have no recent enmity with anyone. I don't have any solid reasons to doubt anyone."

The same report further stated that Salman told the police that he doesn't know Goldy Brar. However, the superstar said that he knows about Lawrence Bishnoi because of the death threat which had received from him during the blackbuck trial case in 2018.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, Lawrence Bishnoi has denied his involvement in connection with the threat letter case. The Delhi Police told ANI, "Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to actor Salman Khan. He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter."

Earlier, Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey had said, "We have taken the threat letter seriously, we are probing all angles. As the matter is serious, we have also taken this issue seriously. Our officials are actively investigating the case. No one has been detained till now. It's too early to say if the letter is fake, and also we can't say anything about the Lawrence Bishnoi gang."

Amid this, Salman recently flew to Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film alongside Pooja Hegde.