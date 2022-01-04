Salman Khan Ensures Strict COVID-19 Protocols On The Sets Of Tiger 3 Amidst Spike In The Cases

Salman Khan is expected to resume shooting for his much-awaited espionage flick Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif in the coming days. However, the latest development is that amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the superstar is ensuring strict COVID-19 protocols for the safety of all the crew members on the sets of the movie. The actor also kept his birthday celebration on December 27 to be a low-key affair due to the same.

A source close to the development revealed to India Today that Salman Khan has asked the makers of Tiger 3 to follow and set up strict COVID-19 norms on the sets. The source further added that only those who are required to shoot for the movie will be present on the sets on that particular day. The source said that no one is willing to take a risk, looking at the present scenario and Salman will soon be shooting for some extensive fight sequences with Emraan Hashmi who will be joining him on the sets of the movie in some days.

Emraan Hashmi To Join Salman Khan To Film Action Sequences For Tiger 3

The source went on to state that for this ambitious fight sequence, there will be some fight coordinators and an elaborate team present on the sets of Tiger 3. The source added that in such a scenario, Salman Khan is making sure that there is a safe environment on the sets for the cast and crew with all the necessary COVID-19 protocols in place. The team of the movie has already wrapped up its international schedules. The actioner flick is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Earlier it was reported that Emraan Hashmi who will be playing the antagonist in the movie will be joining Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3. ETimes quoted a source to reveal, "Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors." One also hears that megastar Shah Rukh Khan who will also be having a cameo in the same will be shooting his portions in February this year. The movie has been shot in international locales like Russia, Turkey and Istanbul till now.