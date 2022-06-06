Salman Khan Gets Emotional As He Recalls How He Had No Work For Months After Maine Pyar Kiya

Superstar Salman Khan recently hosted the star-studded International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Abu Dhabi. At the event, the actor revisited some of his cherished memories and got teary-eyed.

Salman also recalled his struggling days in the film industry and revealed that he had no work for months post the release of his hit film Maine Pyar Kiya as his co-star Bhagyashree allegedly took all the credit for it. He expressed his gratitude to producer Ramesh Taurani for saving his career.

The actor said, "After Maine Pyar Kiya released, Bhagyashree decided she didn't want to work anymore, because she wanted to get married. Aur woh pura credit leke chali gayi (She took all the credit). For six months, I had no movie. And that's when a 'devta saman aadmi' (God-like man), Ramesh Taurani, entered my life."

He added, "My father at that point of time paid 2000 rupees and coaxed producer GP Sippy to make a fake announcement in a film industry magazine that he had signed me for a film. GP did that but there was no picture. But. Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy's office and paid Rs 5 lakh for the music of the film. It was because of those 5 lakhs that I finally got a film called Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Thank you!"

Further, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor also recalled how Suneil Shetty gifted him a shirt and a wallet that he was eyeing at a shop but didn't have money to buy it. Further, the superstar also thanked producer Boney Kapoor for reviving his career with Prabhu Deva's 2009 film Wanted.

Workwise, Salman Khan will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The superstar recently kickstarted the shooting of his next with Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Duggabati.