Salman Khan Gets Fat-Shamed By Netizens, As His Dance Rehearsal Video Lands On Social Media

Film celebrities and trolls go hand in hand. No matter how hard they try to avoid being targeted by trolls on social media, celebrities often become victims of online trolling. Recently, a video of Salman Khan surfaced on social media, wherein he is seen rehearsing for his dance performance for Dabangg tour and guess what? Netizens couldn't stop talking about his bloated tummy, which is quite visible in the video.

While some simply asked the superstar to focus on his gym sessions, others crossed the line and trolled the actor brutally. Many also took nasty jibes at him saying that his muscular body was fake in Antim: The Final Truth.

Video Courtesy- Instant Bollywood

Reacting to Salman's video, a netizen wrote, "Bhai ke packs toh family packs ban gaye hai."

Another netizen wrote, "This shows that Salman's body was fake in Antim ab dekho kitna pet nikla hai."

"Sir ye apka real pet hai kya..😢 plz aise mat karo humare sath gym jayo plz," wrote one more Instagram user who was quite surprised to see bloated tummy of Salman.

With respect to work, Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which was helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also marked first collaboration of Salman with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on the silver screen and fans loved seeing the duo together in it.

The Sultan actor will next be seen in Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Recently, while speaking to media on his birthday, Salman confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film.

