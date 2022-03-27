Salman Khan Goes Swimming: Netizens Drop Humorous Comments, Ask If He Is Playing A Crocodile In His Next Film

Salman Khan recently took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his weekend to his fans and followers. The actor went swimming in a pond and shared his pictures as he enjoyed the water. In the photo, we see a shirtless Salman sporting a beige bowl hat as he looked away from the camera with a smile on his face whilst being surrounded by the water.

In his second snap, Salman looked sideways with only a part of his face seen in the photo. Salman didn't caption his post but many celebrities such as Preity Zinta, Rakhi Sawant, Amruta Khanvilkar and Tina Datta dropped complimentary comments. Many fans also showered praises on Salman's post but some of them also teased him.

A user wrote, "Sir next movie m crocodile ka role mila hai kya (Did you get a crocodile's role in your next movie)?" Another fan commented, "Ek dafa jo mein paani mein ghus gaya to phir mein Magarmach ki bhi nahi sunta (Once I enter the water, then I don't even listen to the crocodile)." It must be noted that the aforementioned comment is inspired by Salman's famous dialogue from his film, Wanted.

A user wrote, "Bhai aap dhyan dena pani me bhi saap hota h (Be careful, there's snake in the water too)." Another fan added, "@beingsalmankhan handsome as always, Salman sir." Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently wrapped a schedule of his upcoming Telugu debut Godfather. The highly anticipated film, which is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, also stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 21, 2023.