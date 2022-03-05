Salman Khan Is Married? See This New Video To Know More

Bollywood royalty Salman Khan continues to hold onto the single tag while his romances have gone to hit headlines over the years. Indeed, the most eligible bachelor in India, Salman has kept the question and speculations at bay for decades while wearing his singlehood on his sleeves.

To add to the excitement and joy for all 'Bhai' fans across the world, the wait and the mystery is finally over. 2022 looks like the year as superstar Salman Khan has come forward to reveal his status - and the answer? Wait for it.

A recent upload by Salman himself shows the superstar in a conversation with none other than himself! Yes, you read that right! His trademark Prem avatar is seen asking Salman if he is married or not? Salman responds with a confirmation that he is indeed married!

