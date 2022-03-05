    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salman Khan Is Married? See This New Video To Know More

      By
      |

      Bollywood royalty Salman Khan continues to hold onto the single tag while his romances have gone to hit headlines over the years. Indeed, the most eligible bachelor in India, Salman has kept the question and speculations at bay for decades while wearing his singlehood on his sleeves.

      Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Fake Marriage Photo With Salman KhanSonakshi Sinha Reacts To Fake Marriage Photo With Salman Khan

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

      To add to the excitement and joy for all 'Bhai' fans across the world, the wait and the mystery is finally over. 2022 looks like the year as superstar Salman Khan has come forward to reveal his status - and the answer? Wait for it.

      salman-khan-is-married-see-this-new-video-to-know-more

      A recent upload by Salman himself shows the superstar in a conversation with none other than himself! Yes, you read that right! His trademark Prem avatar is seen asking Salman if he is married or not? Salman responds with a confirmation that he is indeed married!

      Smart Jodi: Salman Khan To Appear On The Show For Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani?Smart Jodi: Salman Khan To Appear On The Show For Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani?

      Comments
      Read more about: salman khan instagram tiger 3 ad
      Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 19:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 5, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X