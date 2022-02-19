Salman Khan Is A Visual Delight As He Poses With Some Elated Fans On The Sets Of Tiger 3

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan headed off to shoot for his much-awaited espionage thriller Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Now, some pictures from the sets of the movie in Delhi have been going viral on social media. These pictures have the superstar pose with some elated fans.

Talking about the pictures, Salman Khan can be seen obliging the fans for some lovely pictures. However, what is unmissable is that the megastar looks his dapper best. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actor can be seen wearing a formal dark blue shirt that he has paired up with grey pants a belt.

Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Head Off To Tiger 3 Shoot, Trip Marks Duo's First Reunion Post Latter's Wedding

In another picture, Salman Khan can be seen posing with some little fans. Needless to say, this will make fans extremely excited for some more BTS pictures and videos to be released from the sets of Tiger 3. Take a look at the pictures.

#SalmanKhan with fans in Delhi for #Tiger3 shoot.

Who would say he is 56 years old. #ForeverYoung ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/3kSyj7u9Nt — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) February 18, 2022

Earlier today (February 19), Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi was spotted returning from Delhi after completing the shooting of Tiger 3. Emraan will be essaying the main antagonist on the show and reportedly some of his pictures also went viral from the sets of the movie. The Jannat actor had been keeping his part in the movie under wraps from the public glare for the longest time.

Salman Khan Ensures Strict COVID-19 Protocols On The Sets Of Tiger 3 Amidst Spike In The Cases

Salman Khan was spotted at the airport wearing a brown tee and ripped jeans. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor paired up the same with a cap. Apart from this, Katrina Kaif was seen sporting a pink sweatshirt and matching pants. Emraan Hashmi wore a blue jacket and paired up the same with blue jeans. Take a look at their pictures.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported in January last month that Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe working environment on the sets of Tiger 3. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor has ensured all the COVID-19 protocols are in place for the safety of everyone. A source close to the film had earlier revealed to India Today that Salman Khan had asked the makers of Tiger 3 to follow and set up strict COVID-19 norms on the sets.