Salman Khan 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Be Shot On The Sets Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya: Read Details Inside

Salman
Khan,
the
Bollywood
superstar
is
all
set
to
kickstart
the
full-fledged
shooting
of
his
home
production
Kabhi
Eid
Kabhi
Diwali.
The
movie,
which
is
helmed
by
Farhad
Samji,
is
one
of
the
most
awaited
upcoming
projects
of
Hindi
cinema.
Interestingly,
the
major
portions
of
the
film
will
be
shot
on
the
sets
of
Acharya,
the
recently
released
Chiranjeevi
starrer.
To
the
unversed,
Salman
Khan
is
making
a
special
cameo
appearance
in
Chiranjeevi's
upcoming
project,
Godfather.
The
Bollywood
crowd-puller,
who
shares
a
warm
bond
with
the
Telugu
megastar,
has
refused
to
take
any
remuneration
for
the
film.
So,
as
a
return
favour,
Chiranjeevi
has
handover
the
sets
of
Acharya
to
Salman
Khan
for
free
of
cost,
for
the
shooting
of
Kabhi
Eid
Kabhi
Diwali.
According
to
the
reports
published
by
Mid-Day,
a
source
close
to
the
project
was
quoted
saying:
"Salman
Khan
is
close
to
Chiranjeevi
and
his
family.
When
the
megastar
approached
him
for
the
cameo
in
Godfather,
Salman
was
adamant
about
not
taking
his
fee.
So,
Chiranjeevi
returned
the
favour
by
opening
his
Dharmasthali-themed
sets
of
Acharya
for
Salman's
home
production.
Kabhi
Eid
Kabhi
Diwali
director
Farhad
Samji
had
done
a
recce
earlier
and
felt
the
premises
suited
their
demands.
The
team
has
made
a
few
modifications
to
lend
it
a
village
ambiance."