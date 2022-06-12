Salman Khan 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Be Shot On The Sets Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya: Read Details Inside

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar is all set to kickstart the full-fledged shooting of his home production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie, which is helmed by Farhad Samji, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Hindi cinema. Interestingly, the major portions of the film will be shot on the sets of Acharya, the recently released Chiranjeevi starrer.

To the unversed, Salman Khan is making a special cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's upcoming project, Godfather. The Bollywood crowd-puller, who shares a warm bond with the Telugu megastar, has refused to take any remuneration for the film. So, as a return favour, Chiranjeevi has handover the sets of Acharya to Salman Khan for free of cost, for the shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

According to the reports published by Mid-Day, a source close to the project was quoted saying: "Salman Khan is close to Chiranjeevi and his family. When the megastar approached him for the cameo in Godfather, Salman was adamant about not taking his fee. So, Chiranjeevi returned the favour by opening his Dharmasthali-themed sets of Acharya for Salman's home production. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali director Farhad Samji had done a recce earlier and felt the premises suited their demands. The team has made a few modifications to lend it a village ambiance."